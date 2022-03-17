Port Arthur mayor outlines State of the City Address, how to listen

With topics ranging from public safety to environmental awareness, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie will address the public Monday to give a State of the City Address.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Dr.

“I’m going to speak about some of the positives and things we’ve been able to obtain under my administration,” Bartie said. “I’ll be speaking on topics like infrastructure, public safety and quality of life for citizens in the City of Port Arthur from economic development to gentrification.”

Another topic Bartie plans to speak on is climate change.

“That’s something that we actually get, with the number of hurricanes that have hit us in the last five to 10 years. And that number has increased because of climate change,” he said.

Bartie spoke by phone Wednesday from Washington D.C., where he and Mayor Pro Tem Donald Frank talked with legislators on several topics “unique to Port Arthur and Southeast Texas,” including climate change.

Originally, the State of the City Address was advertised to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with required registration for tickets starting at $25 per person, as was done by previous leaders.

However, Bartie said, they shortened the time, removed the registration fee and opened the doors to anyone wanting to join.