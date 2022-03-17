Nederland man among 2 killed in separate traffic wrecks Wednesday night

Published 10:38 am Thursday, March 17, 2022

By PA News

On Wednesday at 7:22 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a major crash in the 3500 block of North Major drive.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the driver of a Ford SUV was traveling southbound when he struck another vehicle then lost control. His vehicle flipped several times before striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a ditch on the east side of the roadway.

Beaumont Fire and EMS responded to the scene and removed the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The occupants of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

The deceased victim was identified as Reed Nichols, a 76-year-old Beaumont resident. The investigation is on-going.

On Wednesday at 10:31 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Delaware and North 10th Street in reference to a major crash involving one vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by Beaumont EMS.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a black Ford F150 was traveling westbound on Delaware at a high rate of speed before losing control and crashing into a telephone pole, and eventually coming to a rest in a  yard in the 2500 block of Delaware.

The deceased victim has been identified as Michael Lowe, a 60-year-old Nederland resident.

The investigation is on-going.

