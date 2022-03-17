National Weather Service outlines severe weather concern for Thursday evening

Severe storms could be an issue for Port Arthur and Mid County residents.

According to the National Weather Service, the threat is possible Thursday evening into the overnight hours.

Weather officials classify it a slight risk for the vast majority of the area, with the greatest risk being large hail and lightning.

The remainder of the area west is within a marginal risk for large hail and lightning.

The concern grows for those in Orange and southwestern Louisiana.

Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and flooding will be possible as well.