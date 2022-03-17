Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 9-15

Published 12:26 am Thursday, March 17, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 9 to March 15:

March 9

  • Joshua Sewell, 48, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open alcohol container in the 7000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City

March 10

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Burglary of habitation was reported in the 2200 block of Owens.

March 11

  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3000 block of Boyd.

March 12

  • Curtis Vincent, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Bryan Melancon, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Kasaundra Granger, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1500 block of Poole Avenue.
  • Frank Vega, 29, was arrested for burglary of habitation, unlawful use of criminal instrument and warrants other agency in the 5200 block of West Jefferson.
  • Michael Spiceland, 42, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Burglary of habitation was reported in the 6100 block of Madison.

March 13

  • Bobby Trahan, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2500 block of Rose.
  • Brianna Kindle, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Rose.
  • Austin Dale, 24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4600 block of Roosevelt.
  • Roosevelt Garza, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense in the 4100 block of FM 366.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.

March 14

  • Jan Collier, 62, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6800 block of Willow.
  • Grayson Hartnett, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6800 block of Willow.
  • A Theft was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
  • Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

March 15

  • Roland Wilkinson, 46, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

