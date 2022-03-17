Ms. Deborah Ann LeBlanc-Hamilton, 65, of Houston, Texas departed peacefully on March 4, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

A former native of Port Arthur, Texas, 1974 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, and former student of Lamar University.

Memorial service is scheduled for March 20,2022, at the Sugarland Mortuary, in Sugarland, TX with a meditation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Her Celebration of Life Service begins at 11 AM.

Reception immediately following.