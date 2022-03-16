Annual Lenten pilgrimage returns to Port Arthur after 2021 COVID closure

Area Catholics will gather April 2 in Port Arthur for the 10th annual Lenten Pilgrimage.

The event will start at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3648 9th Avenue, following the end of 9 a.m. mass. It will end at about 3 p.m. at Queen of Peace Shrine, 800 9th Avenue.

Joe Tolin, Scola Director for the 10th Annual Pilgrimage said, “The pilgrimage has a long history in the Catholic faith, with places such as Fatima and Lourdes, but most people can’t journey to those faraway sites. A treasure trove is waiting to be explored here in Southeast Texas and these jewels can help renew your prayer life and spirit this Lenten season.”

Marilyn Morrell, Pilgrimage coordinator, said the event will take place rain or shine.

“Last year’s pilgrimage was unable to proceed due to the COVID year restrictions, which just makes this year’s comeback more reason for thanksgiving,” she said. “Pilgrims should wear walking shoes, modest attire (no shorts, tank tops, sleeveless tops.) Don’t forget your rosary and a flower for Mary. Entire families, baby strollers, and religious banners are welcome.”

Stops include the Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine, Catholic heroes and Holy sites, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Calvary Catholic Cemetery, and St. James Catholic Church.

Bread, water and a police escort will be provided, as will fried fish snacks from Bridge City Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council of St. Henry Catholic Church.

Confession at Our Lady of Guadalupe will precede the pilgrimage, beginning at 8:15 a.m.

For more information, call (409) 724-1456.