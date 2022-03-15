Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 7-13
Published 12:28 am Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 7 through March 13:
- Beverly Odonohoe, 58, warrant other agency.
- Romy Vasquez, 31, warrant other agency
- Skylar Leblanc, 19, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Andrew Lakey, 25, Nederland warrants
- Jennifer Hedrick, 35, warrant other agency
- Christopher Collins, 39, assault causing bodily injury-family violence
- Richard Pratt, 45, driving while intoxicated
- Lindsey Miller, 34, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police Department officers made the following responses for March 7 through March 13:
Monday, March 7:
- Officer Halfin arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Highway 365.
- Officer King arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported to Officer Hebert an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- A complainant reported to Officer King a runaway in the 2000 block of Helena.
Tuesday, March 8:
- A complainant reported to Officer Reese assault causes bodily injury-family violence in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported to Officer Cogbill telephone harassment in the 1500 block of Avenue K.
Wednesday, March 9:
- A complainant reported to Officer Guidry a theft in the 2300 block of Avenue N.
- A complainant reported to Officer Oge an animal bite in the 3600 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported to Officer Oge a theft in the 2000 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported to Officer Weeks deadly conduct in the 1400 block of S 37th Street.
- A complainant reported to Officer Champeaux assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2900 block of Helena.
Thursday, March 10:
- A complainant reported to Officer Weeks a leaving the scene of an accident in the 200 block of S 21st Street.
Friday, March 11:
- Officer Weeks arrested a subject for Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Central Boulevard.
- A complainant reported to Officer Bell a death in the 700 block of Hardy.
- Officer Weeks found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of Helena.
Saturday, March 12:
- A complainant reported to Officer Fanette assault offensive touch -family violence in the 1500 block of Avenue K.
- Officer Collins arrested a subject on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Officer Collins found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported to Officer Collins criminal mischief in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Officer Perriraz arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue F.
- Officer Collins received information in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
- Sergeant Romero assisted another agency in the 2100 block of Avenue D.
- Officer Fanette arrested a subject for assault causes bodily injury-family violence in the 300 block of S 4th Street.
- A complainant reported to Officer Fanette criminal mischief and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence in the 1500 block of Avenue K.
Sunday, March 13:
- Officer Fanette arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported to Officer Collins assault offensive touch -family violence and interfere with an emergency telephone call in the 1300 block of N Twin City Highway.
- A complainant reported to Officer Bell theft of services in the 2100 block of N Helena.
- Officer Fanette arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Boston.
- A complainant reported to Officer Arceneaux duty on striking unattended vehicle in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.