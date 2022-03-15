Mary Janice Lofton, 92, of Groves, Texas passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Officiating will be Dr. Phil Sigman of Grace Baptist Church in Groves. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Born in Hutton, Louisiana, on July 16, 1929, she was the daughter of Rufus C. Branch Sr. and Lydia Lee Branch. Mary was a homemaker and lived in the area for over 70 years. Mary, also known as “Maw” to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren lived an abundant filled life.

In the early years of Mary’s life she enjoyed spending hours outdoors tending to her beautiful garden. She loved her flowers and watching them thrive and grow.

She spent countless hours fishing with her husband at their favorite fishing lease for so many years. Mary was a member of Central Baptist Church for over 60 years.

She devoted her entire life to loving and caring for her husband, the love of her life, John of over 75 years.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dianna Buethe; her son, Joey Lofton; granddaughter, Alecia Kyler and brother, George William Branch.

She is survived by her husband of seventy-five years, John H. Lofton of Groves, daughter, Ellen Kyler of Nederland; two grandchildren, Shane` Denman and husband William and Shane Dorsey and wife Latonya; six great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Jones and husband Seth, Micah Denman, Hannah Denman, Devryn Dorsey, Kaden Dorsey and Brock Dorsey; six great-great-grandchildren, Haden Gilley, Laikynn Jones, Acelynn Jones, Landynn Jones, Britton Jones and Ashton Jones; brother, Rufus C. Branch Jr. and her sitter, Linda Hulin.