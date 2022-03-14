Port Arthur man, 20, shot and hospitalized Monday evening

Published 7:14 pm Monday, March 14, 2022

By PA News

A young Port Arthur man was hospitalized Monday evening, and police are possibly looking for multiple suspects following a volley of gunshots reported to authorities.

Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 2000 block of 17th Street in reference to a “shots fired” call at 5:07 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, according to Sgt. Shannon Meaux, they discovered a 20-year-old local male suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for his non-life threatening injury,” Meaux said. “The other parties involved fled the area before officers arrived.”

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

Authorities did not immediately release information on suspect descriptions.

More News

Nederland Heritage Festival preview: Get the schedule, find out how you can win $200 in gift cards

Police identify man found lying on ground suffering from multiple gunshots

REMINDER: Find out what new rides, foods are planned for Nederland Heritage Festival

Gas price analyst addresses concerns over $4.50 per gallon national average

Print Article