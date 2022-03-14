Port Arthur man, 20, shot and hospitalized Monday evening

A young Port Arthur man was hospitalized Monday evening, and police are possibly looking for multiple suspects following a volley of gunshots reported to authorities.

Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 2000 block of 17th Street in reference to a “shots fired” call at 5:07 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, according to Sgt. Shannon Meaux, they discovered a 20-year-old local male suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

“The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for his non-life threatening injury,” Meaux said. “The other parties involved fled the area before officers arrived.”

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

Authorities did not immediately release information on suspect descriptions.