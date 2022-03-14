Gas price analyst addresses concerns over $4.50 per gallon national average

After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in.

The average gas prices slowly started to decline over the last few days, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks,” De Haan said.

Average gasoline prices in Texas are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.99/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 83.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.38/g higher than a year ago.

“The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely,” De Haan said. “For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.99/g, a difference of $2.10/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.32/g today.

The national average is up 83.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.47/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $4.05/g, unchanged from last week’s $4.05/g.

• San Antonio – $3.97/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.97/g.

• Austin – $3.99/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.99/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

March 14, 2021: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 14, 2020: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

March 14, 2019: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 14, 2018: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 14, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 14, 2016: $1.75/g (U.S. Average: $1.94/g)

March 14, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 14, 2014: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 14, 2013: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

March 14, 2012: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)