Check out these kid-friendly events planned for Port Arthur

The City of Port Arthur has announced three events aimed at children for the coming week.

Monday Night at the Movies will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Lucy Stiefel Gallery at Port Arthur Public Library.

A family friendly movie will be shown and snacks will be provided.

Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon is time to Blast Off into Space Jams for story time at the Port Arthur Public Library.

There will be science, technology, engineering, art and math activities. The event will be at the innovation room in the children’s department.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department will hold a Spring Break Youth COVID Vaccine Special from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The first 75 children ages 5-17 to get their first or second COVID vaccination will receive a $25 gift card.

The gift cards are donated by the South East Texas Faith and Community Leaders.