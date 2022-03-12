Repeated Port Arthur storage unit thefts lead to arrests, indictments

Three Beaumont men who reportedly pulled up to a Port Arthur storage unit and stole a Yazoo push mower and an air compressor were indicted this week for the crime.

A Port Arthur officer on patrol Jan. 26 checked on Life Storage, 9595 Memorial Blvd. in reference to ongoing burglaries and found several men loading items onto a lowboy trailer.

One of the men allegedly gave a fake name but was later identified with help from Beaumont police as Dilan Eduardo Garcia-Rodriguez.

The other men were identified as Rudy Torres-Rodriguez and Danny Mouton, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Garcia-Rodriguez allegedly said the storage unit was his but the officer was not able to validate the claim at the time.

Torres-Rodriguez and Mouton were arrested on unrelated charges.

The next day the manager of the units checked and noticed an unauthorized lock on the unit and notified PAPD.

The owner of the unit was out of state but responded several days later telling police his property was missing including the Yazoo push mower and a red air compressor.

Police reviewed body cam footage and saw the push mower.

Garcia-Rodriguez, 27, was arrested on Feb. 24 on a charge of burglary of a building with bond set at $10,000.

He bonded out the next day.

Mouton, 46, was arrested on a charge of burglary of a building on Feb. 24 with bond at $15,000.

He remains in the county jail, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Torres-Rodriguez, 25, was arrested on a charge of burglary of a building on Feb. 24 with bond at $15,000.

He bonded out the next day.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.