PHOTOS — Howell Furniture can get you right and rested

NEDERLAND — Howell Furniture welcomed the community to a networking coffee this week with a simple message of comfort.

Myreda LeRoux, Nederland store manager, said customers are welcome to come for a rest test, which ensures mattresses match person’s need, creating the best sleep possible.

Howell Furniture also offers free design services, where team members can visit rooms and work with a client’s budget to match pieces to individual rooms and spaces.

Store officials were also thrilled to share their inventory is stocked with all the offerings needed by the community.

Howell Furniture is open seven days a week at 2018 FM 365. Call 409-722-8100 for more information.