VIDEO: Port Arthur Police identify man charged with murder Friday night

Published 8:56 pm Friday, March 11, 2022

By PA News

Ahmad Acrond

Port Arthur Police identified the man arrested Friday for stabbing a man to death.

At approximately 4:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Stilwell Boulevard in reference to a man down. Officers located a male, who was unresponsive.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim and another man were involved in an argument that escalated and became physical.

During the altercation, the victim was fatally wounded.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Ahmad Acrond of Port Arthur, was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, charged with murder.

The victim was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The killing is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

More News

Port Arthur Police investigating after man killed following physical altercation Friday afternoon

Area man found shot in driveway, pronounced deceased on scene

Chevron fined over emissions, Port Arthur plant improvements outlined

PHOTO GALLERY — Local mural artist unveiling latest work; ready for Heritage Festival

Print Article