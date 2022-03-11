Spring plant sale coming to airport

Vegetables, citrus trees, herbs, shrubs and more will be on display to buy at the upcoming Jefferson County Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale.

The event is from 9 a.m. to noon March 26 at the JCMG test Garden at Jack Brooks Regional Airport, 4995 Jerry Ware Drive.

Entry is free, and the sale is open to the public. Customers are asked to bring their own carts, and all major credit cards are accepted.

Some of the items featured are figs, mayhaw and citrus trees, vegetables, blueberries, blackberries, tomatoes, herbs and shrubs including bottlebrush, hydrangea, azaleas, various annuals and perennials.