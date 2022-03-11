Port Arthur Police investigating after man killed following physical altercation Friday afternoon

At approximately 4:52 p.m. Friday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Stilwell Boulevard in reference to a male down.

Arriving officers located the victim, who was unresponsive, and later pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim and another person were involved in an argument, which escalated and became physical.

The victim was fatally wounded.

The suspect, who was still on scene, was taken into custody and taken to the Port Arthur Police Department for questioning.

The fatal altercation is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.