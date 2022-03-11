Miyoko Sharp, 87, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at her residence in Port Arthur.

Miyoko was born on July 17, 1934 in Kaisuka, Kamogawa-cho, Chiba Prefecture, to Katsuzo and Gin Shibamoto.

She was a wife, mother and grandmother and stay at home mom who loved her family dearly.

Miyoko enjoyed playing cards; going to the casino and working in her garden.

She especially enjoyed traveling the country as part of Nunez Racing.

She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Connie Sharp of Hoover, Alabama; granddaughters, Cassidee Landry of Port Arthur, Caylee Landry and her partner Hunter Phillips of Colorado; great grandson, Kadyn Phillips of Colorado; six brothers and sisters all from Japan.

She is preceded in death by her partner, Jerry Nunez and her parents.

A “Celebration of Life” Memorial Service to Honor the Life of Miyoko Sharp will be held on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. at Melancon Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas with a Visitation to take place from 2:00 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Private cremation services will be held at a later date.