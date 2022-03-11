Lofton earns All-Conference honors for Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton, Jr., Cobe Williams and Kaleb Stewart each earned Conference USA postseason honors in an announcement made by the league office Monday.

Lofton, who was part of the 2017 Memorial state champions, graduated in 2020.

Lofton, Jr. was voted First Team All-Conference USA while Williams was named All-Conference USA Honorable Mention as well as a member on the All-Defensive Team. Stewart was one of five true freshmen selected to the All-Freshman Team.

Lofton, Jr. currently leads LA Tech in scoring with an average of 16.4 points per game (fifth most in C-USA), having recorded 25 double-digit scoring games as well as eight 20-point performances while shooting 54.0 percent from the field (second best in C-USA).

The power forward, who was a Third Team All-C-USA selection last season, is also averaging a league-best 10.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in the country. He has totaled 16 double-doubles, which is the ninth most in the nation. He is currently the only player in Division I men’s college basketball to have amassed at least 475 points, 300 rebounds, 80 assists, 35 steals and 20 blocks.

Not only did the Port Arthur, Texas native average a double-double during conference play (15.3 points and 10.8 rebounds), he was also one of just four C-USA players to tally at least 65 assists and 25 steals during league action.

Lofton becomes the fifth Bulldog to be named First Team All-Conference USA along with DaQuan Bracey (2020), Erik McCree (2017), Alex Hamilton (2016) and Speedy Smith (2014, 2015).