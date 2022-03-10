Weather Service talks tornado concern, Gale Watch as rough weather approaches

Published 3:28 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022

By PA News

A cold front will pass through the area on Friday, bringing significant chances for showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Southeastern parts of the area will be in a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday, with the primary risks being damaging wind gusts and large hail.

“A few tornadoes will be possible as well,” Meteorologist Alex Donato said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

A Gale Watch will be in effect for offshore areas and Vermilion Bay late Friday into early Saturday.

A Small Craft Advisory will likely be issued for late Friday into Saturday.

“A cool down will be expected after the cold front passes, with a warm up expected late in the weekend into next week,” Donato said.

More News

Community tips lead to drug raids of homes suspected in the “distribution of narcotics”

Water and sanitary sewer evaluation needed at Port Arthur Business Park

Witness describes precursor and shooting of Port Arthur young man

Port Arthur career & technology students talk training during gubernatorial visit

Print Article