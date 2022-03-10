Local track programs could get district preview at Bulldog Relays

NEDERLAND — Local track teams will get a district preview Friday at the Bulldog Relays.

Bulldog Stadium will be the host several teams including Memorial, Barbers Hill and Port Neches-Groves.

Nederland, who is fielding a relatively small roster, is coming off a first-place team performance in Crosby last week.

Nederland runners said they are anxious to play host for the event.

“I like it because my family can come watch,” Ava Whitehead said.

The track events are typically held throughout the day on a weekday at other schools, making it difficult for parents and family to attend meets.

While Nederland’s best events might be relays when the district relays come around, Crommett said her team will focus on individual races Friday.

“Because of the weather conditions, we knew it wasn’t going to be ideal this week,” she said. “We threw all of our eggs in the basket last week when the weather was 75 and really nice. For us, that was a good glimpse. This week, we decided to let them have a little success in individual races.”

Last year, the Bulldog Relays were pushed back on the calendar due to the historic freeze. While forecast for this week project lows in the 40s, the high should be around the mid 70s. Rain could be an issue as predictions show a 70-percent chance of precipitation.

The coach said the preparation for the event has been a bit hectic on her end.

“I’m ready for this week to be over,” Crommett said laughing. “It always comes with a ton of questions. We are just watching the weather and trying to see what we can salvage and make sure the is the best and safest event it can be.”

Coaches tend to be more reluctant to have their student athletes run on wet surfaces or in cold conditions.

Crommett organized the junior varsity meet Wednesday and the middle school meet for Thursday.

Nederland senior Ke’Asia Hall said she can’t wait to compete Friday.

“I am finally running individuals,” she said. “I am running the 100 and the 200. I really look forward to how I am going to do in that because I haven’t run in those yet. I am also running the 4×400. I am ready to see how we do in all of those.”

Hall is still recovering from a knee injury from the basketball season.