Helen Louise McFall Boudreaux, 85, transitioned on Monday, March 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral service will be at 11 am, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Carter Chapel CME Church, Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will begin at 9 am until service time.

Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.