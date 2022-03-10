Groves Police Department responses & arrests: March 2-8
Published 12:24 am Thursday, March 10, 2022
Groves police responded to the following calls from March 2 to March 8:
March 2
- Ryan Tolbert, 48, was arrested for Warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
March 3
- Roland Wilkinson, 46, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
- Christina Jarrell, 42, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5200 block of Gulf.
- An assault was reported in the 4100 block of Willowoak.
March 4
- Kayleigh Pope, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age in the 5200 block of Wilson.
- An information Rreport was taken at the 3000 block of Berry.
- A cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- An information report was taken at the 5200 block of Wilson.
March 5
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6400 block of Van Buren.
March 6
- Jesus Salinas, 40, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
March 7
- Latresa Jackson, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
March 8
- Omar Balmaceda, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5600 block of 32nd Street.
- Sheree Knight, 37, was arrested for fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 2700 block of East Parkway.
- Ashley Knight, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 2700 block of East Parkway.