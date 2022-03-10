Groves Police Department responses & arrests: March 2-8

Groves police responded to the following calls from March 2 to March 8:

March 2

Ryan Tolbert, 48, was arrested for Warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

March 3

An assault was reported in the 4100 block of Willowoak.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5200 block of Gulf.

Christina Jarrell, 42, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39

Roland Wilkinson, 46, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39

March 4

Kayleigh Pope, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age in the 5200 block of Wilson.

An information Rreport was taken at the 3000 block of Berry.

A cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.