Groves Police Department responses & arrests: March 2-8

Published 12:24 am Thursday, March 10, 2022

By PA News

Groves police responded to the following calls from March 2 to March 8:

March 2

  • Ryan Tolbert, 48, was arrested for Warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

March 3

  • Roland Wilkinson, 46, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • Christina Jarrell, 42, was arrested for burglary of a building in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5200 block of Gulf.
  • An assault was reported in the 4100 block of Willowoak.

March 4

  • Kayleigh Pope, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age in the 5200 block of Wilson.
  • An information Rreport was taken at the 3000 block of Berry.
  • A cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was taken at the 5200 block of Wilson.

March 5

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6400 block of Van Buren.

March 6

  • Jesus Salinas, 40, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 7

  • Latresa Jackson, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

 

March 8

  • Omar Balmaceda, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5600 block of 32nd Street.
  • Sheree Knight, 37, was arrested for fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 2700 block of East Parkway.
  • Ashley Knight, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 2700 block of East Parkway.

