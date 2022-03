Gertrude McElroy Elaire was born on December 25, 1944 to the late John Lewis Sr. and Essie Mae McElroy.

On March 4, 2022 Gertrude was called to her forever home in heaven.

Funeral service will be 12noon Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be 10am until service time.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.