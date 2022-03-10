Donald Ray Hayes
Published 5:14 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022
Donald Ray Hayes was born on September 23, 1956 to the union of the late Alex J. Hayes, Sr. and Mamie Ruth Mayes in Port Arthur, Texas.
Donald was a 1975 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and a faithful member of New Light Missionary Baptist.
Donald is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 43 years, Mona; son, Jarvis Hayes (LaTesia); daughter, Shannon Garlington (Marvin Jr.); brother, Alex Hayes Jr. (Doris); sisters, Katherine Reed and Vanessa Terrell; grandchildren, Jarvis Hayes Jr., Karleigh Hayes and his third grandchild, while not here yet, Donald was very excited and eagerly awaiting her arrival; Extended family, brothers-in-law, Mell Williams III (Wanda), Randy Williams (Glynis), Larry Williams; sisters-in-law, Willow Bernard and Shirley Wells; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 948 5th Street, Port Arthur, Texas with visitation from 12 p.m. until service time.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.