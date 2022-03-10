Donald Ray Hayes was born on September 23, 1956 to the union of the late Alex J. Hayes, Sr. and Mamie Ruth Mayes in Port Arthur, Texas.

Donald was a 1975 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and a faithful member of New Light Missionary Baptist.

Donald is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 43 years, Mona; son, Jarvis Hayes (LaTesia); daughter, Shannon Garlington (Marvin Jr.); brother, Alex Hayes Jr. (Doris); sisters, Katherine Reed and Vanessa Terrell; grandchildren, Jarvis Hayes Jr., Karleigh Hayes and his third grandchild, while not here yet, Donald was very excited and eagerly awaiting her arrival; Extended family, brothers-in-law, Mell Williams III (Wanda), Randy Williams (Glynis), Larry Williams; sisters-in-law, Willow Bernard and Shirley Wells; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 948 5th Street, Port Arthur, Texas with visitation from 12 p.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.