Community tips lead to drug raids of homes suspected in the “distribution of narcotics”

On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., the Beaumont Police Department Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of BPD’s SWAT, Special Assignment Unit, K-9 and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at 9165 Shepherd.

During the search of the property, detectives located a quantity of Xanax as well as Trazodone.

The suspect listed in the warrant, Ashley Nicole Olds, a 32-year-old Beaumont resident, was taken to the Jefferson County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.

On Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., the BPD Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of BPD’s SWAT, Special Assignment Unit, K-9, Jefferson County Narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at 2824 Victoria.

During the search of the property, detectives located narcotics hidden in different locations on the property.

The following controlled substances were located:

87 grams of suspected crack cocaine

31.4 grams of suspected Cocaine HCL

343 grams of suspected methamphetamine

3.6 oz. of suspected marijuana

Charges are pending further investigation.

Both addresses were the subject of numerous complaints from the community to the Beaumont Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigation showed heavy traffic at these addresses, indicating the residences were being used in the distribution of narcotics.

Beaumont Police thanked the community for reporting the suspected illegal activity and reminded other residents to “See Something, Say Something.”

Anyone who believes suspicious or illegal activity is going on in the neighborhood is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.