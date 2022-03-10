Christopher Lionel Thomas Jr. was born in Port Arthur, Texas on the gracious day of April 10, 2001, to Sabrina Thomas and Christopher Thomas Sr.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, graduating from Memorial High School with the class of 2019.

He departed this life on Friday, February 18, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Michael Williams (Fancy Dancer); maternal great-grandparents, Stella and Henry Thomas, Sr.; paternal great-grandparents, Lonnie and Theresa Thomas; and uncle, Decoven Bennett Sr.

He is survived by his parents, Mr. Christopher Thomas Sr. and Sabrina Thomas; his devoted, loving and caring sister, Kristalyn Faith Thomas (Krissy); two loving brothers, Mykel Thomas and Christian Thomas, all of Port Arthur; also leaving to cherish his memories his grandmothers, Jane Thomas and Beverly Thomas; and a host of aunts, uncles, great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Rock Island Baptist Church, 549 W. 11th Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.