Ralph Kelly Jr., peacefully departed his life on earth for his heavenly home on February 26, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on March 18, 1969, to Ralph Sr. and Shirley Sherman Kelly in the town of Lake View (Lake View Clinic) 420 Stadium Road.

He was a graduate of Lincoln High School Class of 1987.

He was preceded in death by his sister Karen Kelly (Kay Kay) on February 1, 2005.

He leaves to cherish his memories.

His devoted and loving parents. Sisters, Cheryl Kelly, (Port Arthur Texas), Youlinda Jordan (Darrell) (Dallas Georgia), Special friend Nickey, (Port Arthur, Texas), Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Aunts, and Friends.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Moody Harris Funeral Home, 441 Dallas Ave, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.