Police share “Very Special Happy Birthday” to theft suspect on his birthday

Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022

By PA News

Vidor Police released this image Wednesday following the arrest of Winston Ingle.

BEAUMONT — The Vidor Police Department got its birthday wish.

Chief Rod Carroll announced early Wednesday afternoon that a car theft suspect had been arrested.

Winston Ingle was located by Beaumont Police acting on a tip from Crime Stoppers, Carroll said.

“The Vidor PD would like to thank everyone for their assistance in locating Winston Ingle and wish him a Very Special Happy Birthday!!!!” a release from Carroll said.

Vidor Police announced Tuesday is was attempting to locate to locate 45-year-old Ingle.

He was wanted on a parole warrant by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Police said Ingle was involved in a vehicle theft Monday in Vidor, during which time he ran from officers when approached, Carroll said.

Ingle’s birthday is March 9.

Ingle was considered armed and dangerous.

