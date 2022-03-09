Don’t miss your chance to apply for the Environmental Champions grant

Applications for the 2022 Environmental Champions Initiative are live on the Port Arthur News website.

Those looking to apply can click here.

Port Arthur LNG teamed up with The News to launch the initiative, which will award up to $50,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations with programs and/or efforts aimed at improving the environment in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass and Mid County.

Grant awards will range between $1,000-$5,000.

Sempra LNG Senior Manager of External Affairs Kelly Prasser said environmental stewardship is a top priority for the company.

Projects such as beautification efforts and restoration work are a few undertakings that are ideal. The grants can also go towards educational programs and field trips for students in grades kindergarten through eighth.

Applications will close March 15.

The News is putting together a panel of judges to review all of the applications and select the grant winners by the week of March 21.

The companies will also host an award reception the week of April 4.