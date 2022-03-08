Vidor Police look to wish theft suspect “happy birthday” with arrest, chief says

VIDOR — The Vidor Police Department is attempting to locate to locate 44-Year-Old Winston Ingle.

Ingle is wanted on a Parole Warrant by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Ingle was involved in the theft of a vehicle on Monday in Vidor, during which he ran from officers when approached, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said

Ingle’s birthday is March 9.

“The Vidor Police Department we would like to wish him a Very Happy Birthday,” Carroll said in a realese. “With the help of the community, we would like to help him Celebrate his 45th Birthday as a resident of the Orange County Jail.”

Ingle should be considered Armed and Dangerous. No one should attempt to approach or detain him, police said.

He is believed to be staying in the Mauriceville or Vidor area.

Anyone with information on the location of Ingle should contact the Vidor Police Department at 409-769-4561 or Crimestoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477)

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for the arrest of Winston Ingle or any other wanted fugitive.