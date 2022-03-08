BRIGHT FUTURES — Tekoa student Aubrey Burdis looks to create a future as a therapist

Aubrey Burdis has been called an exceptional student, one who is committed to excellence and sets examples of excellence in many facets.

Burdis, a junior at Tekoa Accelerated Studies T-STEM School in Port Arthur, is a member of the National Honor Society and is a dual credit student.

Her interests, she said, are in the medical field and in aviation.

“My main focus is being a therapist,” Burdis said, adding she would like to one day open her own clinic to help others.

Staying in line with the medical field, a backup career would be as a nurse or perhaps in a day care or pre-kindergarten working with young children.

Her first career choice — therapist — would allow her a way to listen to people who may have mental health issues and offer advice.

According to medicalnewstoday.com, a mental health counselor gives support to people experiencing mental or emotional stress. They can offer “advice, support and a safe place to talk about the problems a person is struggling with.”

Burdis’ dedication to her education has impressed teachers and administrators.

“Throughout the years, here at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies, Texas Designated STEM School, Aubrey Burdis is an insightful, sensitive, and deeply self-aware individual driven to explore medicine, technology, and aviation,” Adonnia Lowe, campus administrator, said. “Her caring nature and personality allows her to work well with others in a team setting, as she always respects others’ opinions. Aubrey demonstrated this openness to and empathy for the opinions, feelings, and perspectives of others. She is one of the most exceptional students I have encountered in my 18 years of employment here at Tekoa. I am certain that Aubrey is going to continue to do great and creative things in her future.”

Rose Ann M. Gabud, social studies teacher, has instructed Burdis for two years.

“Aubrey Burdis is diligent, dependable, and truly dedicated in her academics,” Gabud said. “She has a positive attitude towards her fellow classmates and is well-loved by educators as well. She is committed to excellence and achievement both in academics and towards her goals in life.”

English teacher Kristofer Cuizon said Burdis sets an example of excellence in behavior, cooperation, confidence, and perseverance when facing challenges and difficulties by asking questions and trying her best.

The soft-spoken student said she enjoys Tekoa because of the opportunities offered and the dual credit courses. Another plus is the mini learning expeditions students take part in. She most recently was part of a group that visited Rising Aviation High School

in Addison, Texas.

But that is not where the interest in aviation stems. She had that passion years ago because she wants to travel the world. A job as a flight attendant would let her do this should she change career paths.

When not studying, Burdis enjoys listening to music and watching anime.

When it comes to music, she enjoys groups like En Vogue and the Jackson 5 and singers Beyonce and Rhianna. Old R&B and soul are her favorite genres along with hip-hop.

As for anime, she recently began watching Black Clover, she said.

After graduation she would like to attend either Lamar University of Louisiana State University.