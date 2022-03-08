Shirley Metreyeon Broussard, 86, of Nederland, Texas passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at her residence in Nederland.

Shirley was born in Nederland on August 28, 1935 to the late, Dudley Metreyeon and Beulah Champagne Metreyeon.

Shirley was a 7th grade teacher and coach at the Nederland Independent School District and retired with 40 years of service.

Shirley was an avid Nederland Bulldog fan and those that know her best know that she was often the best “coach” in the stands on any given Friday night.

She absolutely loved her Nederland Bulldogs.

Those left to cherish Shirley’s memory include her daughter, Brooke Sanchez and her husband, Rick of Frisco, Texas; son, Cody Broussard and his wife, Yvette of Nederland; sister, Janis Simmons of Nederland; grandchildren, Abby Sanchez, Gannon Sanchez, Luke Broussard, Annelise Sanchez and Gabby Broussard; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Dudley Metreyeon and Beulah Champagne Metreyeon; her loving husband of 56 years, Paul D. Broussard; and her brother, Donald “Toppy” Metreyeon.

The family would like to thank Deborah Hinton for all of the loving care she provided during their time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Shirley’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

You may donate online at www.StJude.Org or you may mail in your donation to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland on Wednesday evening, March 9, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland on Thursday morning, March 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with Father John Hughes, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.