Rita Emily Sexton, 94, passed away at her home in Groves on Friday, March 4, 2022.

She was born in Port Arthur on May 16, 1927, to Laurent and Laurina Hebert. Although Emily grew up during the Great Depression and WWII, some of her fondest memories were walking across the Rainbow Bridge when it opened, and going on a hayride to the beach with her senior class from St. James High School.

After graduation she briefly worked at Texaco before marrying Al Sexton and deciding to stay home to become a good wife and mother.

She said the soldiers returning from war needed the refinery jobs.

They were soon blessed with 8 children; and she was an immaculate housekeeper, cook, mother, friend and prayer warrior.

When the kids were grown she square-danced until her feet gave out. Emily survived a devastating tornado, numerous hurricanes, and the loss of 2 grandchildren, but she always kept her faith in God. And, when Al, the love of her life, succumbed to a debilitating form of Alzheimer’s, she just stormed heaven with more Rosaries. She will always reign as the best Liverpool Rummy player in the family.

Emily was preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; her sister, Mazie Dore; her brothers, J.C. and Roland Hebert; and her grandchildren, Tony and Melodie Sexton.

Remaining here to mourn her loss and cherish her memory are her children: Phyllis Williams, (Dell, d.); Cynthia Sexton; Keith Sexton, (Mary); Craig Sexton, (Linda); Sheila Parson, (Henry); Gary Sexton, (Paula); Arlene Oliver, (Paul); and Kevin Sexton, (Gina); 17 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; her sisters: Barbara Beaugh and Charlene Theriot; and, too many nieces, nephews and dear friends to count.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception parish for over 70 years and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Church on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. J.C. Coon officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Groves.. Pallbearers will be: Scot, Toby, Cody and Matthew Sexton; Nicholas Oliver; and Parker Martinez.

There will be visitation on Monday, March 7, from 5;00-8:00 p.m. at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with a Rosary at 7 p.m.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Texas Total Care Hospice of Vidor for making mom so comfortable during these last painful months of her life.

Mom will haunt us if we do not add: “She DID NOT DIE OF COVID!”