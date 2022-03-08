Reuben Adrian Teran, 67, of Groves, Texas passed away Monday, February 28, 2022 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Reuben was born in Port Arthur, Texas on January 23, 1955 to Rafael Teran and Rosie (Reyna) Teran.

Reuben was retired from Motiva Refinery after forty-six years of service as a process operator.

He was a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Groves. Reuben was a huge gun enthusiast and had a love for eagles.

He believed in helping others and doing the right thing. Reuben was a hard worker who was strong willed and very opinionated.

Reuben is preceded in death by his parents, Rafael Teran and Rosie Reyna Teran.

Those left behind to cherish Reuben’s memory are his loving wife of forty years, Vickie Teran of Groves, TX; his children, Christopher Adrian Teran, Sr. and his girlfriend, Kacie Moore of Groves, TX; Jeremie Teran and his wife, Dana of Port Neches, TX; Steven Teran and his wife, Tiffani of Bridge City, TX; grandchildren, Christopher Adrian Teran, Jr., Kendall McBride and Amelia Teran; brothers, Ralph Teran Jr., and his wife, Linda, and Greg Reyna and his wife, Linda; sister, Mary Alice Watson and her husband, Bob and a host of extended family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, March 11, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

Rite of Committal will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.