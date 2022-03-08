Pricing set for Nederland upgrades at Hillcrest Elementary, football stadium

NEDERLAND — Nederland school board members and construction leaders came to maximum price agreements on two major projects this month, clearing the way for further construction and renovation.

During a recent special-called meeting of the Nederland ISD Board of Trustees, present board members voted unanimously to accept the guaranteed maximum price of $11,932,684 for Hillcrest Elementary.

School board members also voted unanimously to accept the guaranteed maximum price of $2,994,796 for Phase III of the Nederland football stadium renovations.

With the max prices now set, Nederland Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick and staff are working with construction manager H.B. Neild & Sons Construction for delivery and final costs on the project.

Passed in the Spring of 2019, school district voters approved more than $150 million in building and technology improvements that will eventually touch every aspect of the Nederland Independent School District.

Some delay in the design process and the devastating impacts of COVID, multiple hurricanes and a winter freeze snarled the supply chain and manpower pool. However, work is visible on multiple campuses as the construction and renovation projects are finding momentum.

During last week’s board of trustees meeting, Nederland School Board Vice President Micah Mosley said a certain level of trust is needed with the way the approval process works with H.B. Neild serving as the project’s construction manager at risk.

“I know y’all are getting some good information back on Highland (Elementary), which is kind of the next one we’ll see,” Mosley said. “We just need to carry that into Helena (Elementary) and make sure we stay on track.”

According to the school district, work at Hillcrest Elementary is expected to start by next month and Phase III of the football stadium is expected to be completed before the start of the 2022 football season.