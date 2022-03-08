Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Feb. 28 – March 6
Published 12:26 am Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Nederland arrests, Feb. 28 to March 6:
- Rami Hammad, 28, warrant other agency
- Shana Simoneaux, 30, possession of a controlled substance
Nederland police responded t the following calls from Feb. 28 to March 6:
Feb. 28
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 500 block of North 15th Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 700 block of South 3 ½ Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue B.
- A theft was reported in the 1100 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 22nd Street.
March 1
- Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Luling.
- Theft of services was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
- Assault by threat and harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
March 2
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8000 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Found property was reported in the 400 block of South 5th Street.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 200 block of North 32nd Street.
March 3
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of U.S. 69.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 200 block of South 21st Street.
- Found property was reported in the 1500 block of Avenue H.
- Interference with child custody was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
March 4
- Disorderly conduct by loud and profane language was reported in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1400 block of 12th Street.
- A death was reported in the 1400 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1600 block of Avenue H.
- Found property was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue H.
March 5
- An animal bite was reported in the 3200 Landrey Boulevard.
- A dog bite was reported in the 2000 block of Franklin.
- Assault causes bodily injury and terroristic threat was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
March 6
- A death was reported in the 1400 block of North 34th Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of FM 365.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of FM 365.