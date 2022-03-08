Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Feb. 28 – March 6

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, March 8, 2022

By PA News

Nederland arrests, Feb. 28 to March 6:

  • Rami Hammad, 28, warrant other agency
  • Shana Simoneaux, 30, possession of a controlled substance

Nederland police responded t the following calls from Feb. 28 to March 6:

Feb. 28

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 500 block of North 15th Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 700 block of South 3 ½ Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue B.
  • A theft was reported in the 1100 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 22nd Street.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

March 1

  • Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Luling.
  • Theft of services was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
  • Assault by threat and harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

March 2

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8000 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • Found property was reported in the 400 block of South 5th Street.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.
  • Assault family violence was reported in the 200 block of North 32nd Street.

March 3

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of U.S. 69.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 200 block of South 21st Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 1500 block of Avenue H.
  • Interference with child custody was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.

March 4

  • Disorderly conduct by loud and profane language was reported in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 1400 block of 12th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 1400 block of North 22nd Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1600 block of Avenue H.
  • Found property was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue H.

March 5

  • An animal bite was reported in the 3200 Landrey Boulevard.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 2000 block of Franklin.
  • Assault causes bodily injury and terroristic threat was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.

March 6

  • A death was reported in the 1400 block of North 34th Street.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of FM 365.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of FM 365.

More News

BRIGHT FUTURES — Tekoa student Aubrey Burdis looks to create a future as a therapist

Man dies after being thrown from boat in Sabine Lake

ASK A COP — What is best way to go when emergency vehicles approach from behind?

Beto O’Rourke bringing campaign for governor to Port Arthur this week

Print Article