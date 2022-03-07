Beto O’Rourke bringing campaign for governor to Port Arthur this week

Published 10:13 am Monday, March 7, 2022

By PA News

Beto O'Rourke (Courtesy photo)

Beto O’Rourke, who will represent the Democratic side of the governor’s race following the March primaries, will be at Memorial High School Wednesday.

The event, which is closed to the public, will involve “a discussion about improving technical education in Texas,” according to an announcement. O’Rourke will be meeting with administrators, teachers and students.

He will also “outline his ideas for increasing state funding for higher education, technical training, and trade programs to build a more skilled workforce,” the notice said.

