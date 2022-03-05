Roschon Johnson to speak at PA youth football banquet

Former Port Neches-Groves quarterback Roschon Johnson will speak to a Port Arthur youth football team today.

Johnson, who is a Port Arthur native, just completed his third season playing running back for the University of Texas. He will speak to the Port Arthur Texas Longhorns at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Hall during a banquet.

Johnson said is he grateful to have a platform and be in a position to inspire others.

“I feel like as long as I am in the position that I am in now, I want to go back home and pour into those kids my experiences and my advice about my journey,” he said. “I am thankful that I get to go back an talk to the kids.”

The Longhorn will graduate from the McComb School of Business in May.

“It has definitely been challenging, but it will be worth it,” Johnson said. “It is a huge honor for me, personally. I just feel like it is going to be worth the hard work I put in to get into the business school.”

Johnson said he plans to put himself back in the kids’ shoes during his speech.

“I was once them,” he said. “Whatever their dreams, goals or aspirations are, I just want to give them advice on how to put themselves in the best positions to be successful. At that age, it is all about listening and being coachable and teachable. It starts at home with listening to your parents. There is a lot off the field and translates to on the field. I am just going to dive into that.”

Troy Hopkins, who is the pastor for New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, is also the coach for the Port Arthur Texas Longhorns. The team has the same colors and logo as Johnson’s current team.

“Roschon is an inspiration to our kids,” Hopkins said. “He is a role model. He is the type of person that the kids can look up to and pattern their lives after. His motto is ‘hard work pays off.’ That is what we instill in our kids. No matter what you are going through and what the adversities are, if you work hard, hard work will pay off. Also, he is a believer.”

Hopkins said he has been following Johnson’s career for many years.

“God put it in my spirit to put him in front of our kids because of his work ethic,” he said.

The league has players from ages 5-13.

Johnson’s dad Ronald Johnson said he is more proud that his son hasn’t changed than he is of any on-field accomplishments.

“He hasn’t changed,” he said. “Success hasn’t allowed him to get a big head or anything. He is the same humble kid that left Port Arthur to play for the University of Texas. He has the same values. Every good and perfect gift comes from above. He still understands that. He is using that even though he is away from home now. I tell him football is what he does and not who he is.”

Ronald Johnson said his son will apply for the NFL draft after he completes his senior season with the Longhorns.