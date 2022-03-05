RELIGION BRIEFS — Conference continues “Prospering During a Pandemic Plague”

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Vanilla Marie Chillow. For more information call 409-548-1360.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., continues “Prospering During a Pandemic Plague” during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The conference teaching will be by the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash, senior pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash “The Hebrew Warrior” runs on KSAP 96.9 LPFM at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Nash will interview the Rev. Harry Abrams Jr., assistant pastor of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Orange. To listen online, go to listen.streamon.fm/thebreeze

