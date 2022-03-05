Joseph Guillory talks plans for new role as JP

Joseph Guillory II has served his community in a variety of capacities — from minister to business owner, youth football coach and school board trustee.

The Port Arthur native has now added a new role as the incoming Jefferson County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace.

Guillory won against fellow Democratic candidate and incumbent Marc DeRouen during the March Primary election. There was no Republican candidate.

Other races with candidates on both sides on the aisle will be decided in November. This means Guillory will not take office until early next year. Once sworn in he will submit his letter of resignation to Port Arthur Independent School District after serving two, three year terms as a trustee.

Dr. Rosalind Queen is a big supporter of Guillory who worked the campaign and polls.

She called him an honest man with a lot of integrity.

In Guillory’s campaign spoke of budgetary issues he wanted investigated if he should win the post. She looks forward to seeing this come to fruition and him letting the public know if there are any problems.

Queen believes Guillory will do a great job as Justice of the Peace, adding he is interested in supporting the children in the district, not just in his precinct.

“There are a lot of organizations he’s like to get kids involved in and things he’s like to facilitate through court,” Queen said.

Reaction to the win, goals

His reaction to winning against the incumbent DeRouen was that of thankfulness.

He offered thanks to the residents of the city for believing in him and his dream for the city, to his family and supporters and even those who did not vote for him. He offered congratulations to his opponent for running a clean campaign.

On Friday he said he is eager to get to work.

There are some already existing programs in the city he is excited about that will help youth.

“There is an existing program for our young men here in Port Arthur that’s run by pastors and ministers in Port Arthur,” Guillory said. “This project is a life changer.”

The program, he said, works with young males either in school or out of school.

Another program he’s interested in is directed at helping females.

“I want to bring these programs to our community, our young adults, young parents, some may have difficulties with life itself and we want to be there for them,” he said.

Who is Joseph Guillory II?

Guillory was born and raised in Port Arthur and is a 1986 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.

He has a background in law enforcement, he said, having served as a deputy sheriff in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana.

He is self employed for the last 25 years and is the owner of a trucking company, Guillory Transport LLC. and a portable building company Guillory Outdoor Structures.

In addition, he owns Guillory Lawn Care.

Through the years he has lent a helping hand to some who need it with the lawn care business and while he can’t do this for everyone, he is pleased to be able to help others.

Guillory’s children attend school in PAISD.

“We have a great school district. We have great teachers and I want to make sure the teachers and administration knows we appreciate them,” he said, adding he appreciates all they have done for his children as well.

Guillory is also a minister at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church.

While working with the Port Arthur Jr. Bees, a Pop Warner Little League football program, he was part of bringing the kids on trips called the NFL experience, he said.

“I definitely have a knack for working with children,” he said. “I think it’s one of my forte’s. “I have a passion to see kids thrive and survive.”

As a Justice of the Peace, Guillory looks to bring morals to the courtroom with “a big dose of compassion.”

Some, he added, are in situations where they are struggling and sometimes they just need a hand up.