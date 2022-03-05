Police: Man called in fake prescription to sell

An area man allegedly called in a prescription for cough syrup made with codeine and then picked up the medicine has been charged with a felony.

The crime reportedly occurred Nov. 29 at King’s Pharmacy on North Major Drive in Beaumont. The suspect, Malcolm Harris, 21, was indicted this week for fraud with intent to obtain a controlled substance for the promethazine-codeine.

An employee with the pharmacy alerted police to the issue when the Beaumont man reportedly bought the medicine, according to court documents.

During a search he was allegedly found with a handgun in his front jacket pocket.

The man told police he intended to sell the prescription to another person, the documents say.

Harris has since bonded out of jail on the charge.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.