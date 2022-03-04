Leo Joseph Cormier, age 89, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Leo was born March 18, 1932 in Church Point, LA. Leo retired from the Public Works Department of the city of Port Arthur.

He was a member of The Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Leo served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Leo is preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Faye Cormier; his son, Robert Joseph Cormier; two brothers, Weston Cormier and Charles Cormier; two grandsons, Joshua Cormier and Chad Cormier. Leo’s survivors include his wife Norma Cormier; his sons, James Larry Cormier and John Kevin Cormier; three sisters, Janell Thibodeaux, Eva Mae Cason and Sandra Fontenot; grandchildren Robert Cormier, Kaleb Cormier and Megan Cormier.

He also leaves behind a host of great and great great grandchildren. Leo is also survived by the Watsons, his extended family.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday March 7, 2022 at 11:00AM at The Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Acres.

Friends may call beginning at 9:30 AM Monday until the service time at 11:00 at the Church.

Leo will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park.