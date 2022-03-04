Groves softball player named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:09 am Friday, March 4, 2022

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

Port Neches-Groves softball is heating up as district play nears. The Indians started the season 9-2-3 and put together a strong performance in their home tournament last week.

PNG’s Kilee Moody has covered first base for the Indians this year and has been solid at the plate. During a tournament game against Anahuac, Moody went 3-for-3 batting. The Indians won the game 9-1 en route to a 4-1-1 tournament showing.

Kilee Moody plays first base for the PNG Indians. Chris Moore/The News

The Indians are playing in the Bridge City tournament this weekend before opening up district play against Beaumont United Tuesday.

The Indians take on Bridge City at 10 a.m. today and will take the field again at 2 p.m. against Little Cypress-Mauriceville.

 

