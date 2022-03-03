Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 23-March 1
Published 12:20 am Thursday, March 3, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 23 to March 1, 2022:
Feb. 23
- No reports
Feb. 24
- No reports
Feb. 25
- Justin Cruseturner, 36, was arrested for warrants, assault against public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
Feb. 26
- Hope Ponsegrau, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Ruby.
Feb. 27
- No reports
Feb. 28
- Grace Heisner, 45, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.
- Christopher Sias, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
March 1
- A theft was reported in the 5500 block of Washington.