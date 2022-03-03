Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 23-March 1

Published 12:20 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 23 to March 1, 2022:

Feb. 23

  • No reports

Feb. 24

  • No reports

Feb. 25

  • Justin Cruseturner, 36, was arrested for warrants, assault against public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 5000 block of East Parkway.

Feb. 26

  • Hope Ponsegrau, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Ruby.

Feb. 27

  • No reports

Feb. 28

  • Grace Heisner, 45, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.
  • Christopher Sias, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 1

  • A theft was reported in the 5500 block of Washington.

