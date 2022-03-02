Woman shot, hospitalized Tuesday night in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Pecos Avenue following a shooting report Tuesday night.

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 9:18 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot.

The victim, who Det. Sadie Guedry described as alert and responsive, told police the shooter left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately release suspect information or information on the nature of the conflict that led to the violence.

Guedry said the shooting was not random, and this is an ongoing investigation run by PAPD’s Criminals Investigations Division.