Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Feb. 21-27

Nederland arrests, Feb. 21 to Feb. 27:

  • Larry Nunez, 39, warrant other agency
  • Bobby Pressley, 55, warrant other agency
  • Theodore Jagneaux, 55, warrant other agency
  • Michael Outley, 55, warrant other agency
  • Kara Partain, 29, driving while intoxicated
  • George Branch Williams, 25, unauthorized use f a motor vehicle

Nederland police responded to the following calls from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27:

Feb. 21

  • Disorderly conduct-discharge/display firearm in the 200 block of U.S.69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Avenue G.
  • A runaway was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 Chicago.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 900 block of South 13th Street.

Feb. 22

  • Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.
  • Theft and criminal trespass was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Continuous sexual abuse of a child was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

Feb. 23

  • Burglary of a building and found property was reported in the 500 block of Atlanta.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2200 block of Helena.
  • Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Violation of a protective order and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue G.

Feb. 24

  • Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 300 block of South 17th Street.
  • Disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue H.

Feb. 25

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of FM 365.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Invasive visual recording and assault offensive touch was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 900 block of 14th Street.

Feb. 26

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of South 27th Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Boston.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue G.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 600 block of South 5 ½ Street.
  • A person was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2900 block of FM 365.

Feb. 27

  • Assault family violence-impede breathing and assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
  • A death was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue N.

