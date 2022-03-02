Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Feb. 21-27
Published 12:26 am Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Nederland arrests, Feb. 21 to Feb. 27:
- Larry Nunez, 39, warrant other agency
- Bobby Pressley, 55, warrant other agency
- Theodore Jagneaux, 55, warrant other agency
- Michael Outley, 55, warrant other agency
- Kara Partain, 29, driving while intoxicated
- George Branch Williams, 25, unauthorized use f a motor vehicle
Nederland police responded to the following calls from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27:
Feb. 21
- Disorderly conduct-discharge/display firearm in the 200 block of U.S.69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Avenue G.
- A runaway was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 Chicago.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
Feb. 22
- Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.
- Theft and criminal trespass was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Continuous sexual abuse of a child was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
Feb. 23
- Burglary of a building and found property was reported in the 500 block of Atlanta.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2200 block of Helena.
- Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Violation of a protective order and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
Feb. 24
- Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 300 block of South 17th Street.
- Disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
Feb. 25
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of FM 365.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Invasive visual recording and assault offensive touch was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 900 block of 14th Street.
Feb. 26
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of South 27th Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Boston.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue G.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 600 block of South 5 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2900 block of FM 365.
Feb. 27
- Assault family violence-impede breathing and assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
- A death was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue N.