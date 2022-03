Felecia Bradley-Trahan, 66, answered the call of her heavenly Father on Friday, February 25, 2022, with her husband Robert, and family at her bedside.

She will truly be missed.

Home going services will be 11am Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Beaumont, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9am until service time.

Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.