CHIP SHOTS — Cold weather doesn’t deter golfers from PNG fundraiser

Twenty-two four-person teams withstood frigid conditions Saturday at Babe Zaharias to play in the Port Neches-Groves boys golf team fundraiser.

Posting the low score of 56 was the team of Shane Trahan, Jerry Thompson, Kevin Thibodeaux and Kevin Michalak. They celebrated by donating their winnings back to the PNG golf program. Closest to the pin winners were Trahan (No. 2), Colin Gizzi (No. 7), Howard Provost (No. 12) and Cody Adkins (No. 15). Alec Bruney won the long drive.

“On behalf of the school players and their families, I’d like to express my great appreciation to all the event sponsors and players who braved chilly, wind conditions to support the PN-G boys golf players and program,” said coach Jerry Honza.

The Orangefield brother duo of Xander Parks (73) and Lincoln Parks (77) placed 1-2 in the BISD Larry Paine Memorial tournament at Henry Homberg. Bridge City won the tourney with a 339 total, edging the Bobcats by two shots. PNG #2, led by Evan Klutts’ 79, placed third.

In the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Zaharias, the team of Kenny Robbins, Cap Hollier, Rick Pritchett and Dwayne Benoit tied the foursome of Earl Richard, Bobby Wactor, Danny Harrington and Rufus Reyes on the front. Both teams were even. The Robbins team won the back with even. Steve Wisenbaker (No. 7) and Dan Flood (No. 12) were closest to the pin winners.

Thirty points won last Wednesday’s Zaharias DogFight for the team of Richard, Danny Robbins, Larry Reece and Richard Menchaca. Closest to the pin winners were Ed Holley (No. 2, No. 15), Ron Mistrot (No. 7) and Rusty Hicks (No. 12).

