Buckstin Brewing tapped for 4-day beer garden near Heritage Festival

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Heritage Festival is returning to Mid County this month and so are opportunities for local businesses to capitalize on the increased foot traffic along Boston Avenue.

Buckstin Brewing Company received Nederland City Council support this week to operate a beer garden March 16–19 at the empty lot at 1157 Boston Avenue.

The beer garden is unaffiliated with the festival and is subject to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission requirements.

Buckstin received permission from the property owner to use the land and presented a proposal to the city’s inspection department, as well as the Nederland Police Department and Nederland Fire Department, prior to receiving unanimous city council support on Monday.

The beer garden will operate under a tent set up on the vacant lot enclosed with temporary fencing. Occupancy is limited to 99 people.

No smoking is allowed, and no one will be permitted to enter or exit the area with alcohol.

Mayor Pro Tem Talmadge Austin said the beer garden could be a precursor to the Boston Avenue brewery’s desire to eventually stage an Oktoberfest-style event in Nederland.

A representative of the brewery said ownership has talked about other events but is taking all planning “a day at a time.”

“This will test the waters to see what we can handle,” the Buckstin representative told the Council. “Everything will be done with a token, so there is no cash transaction at the bar space. You can hang out in that area.”

All action would be done within the fenced-in area, where there would be designated spaces for ID checks, and an entrance and an exit.

The beer garden will be separate from the brewery.

Final price points and serving options have not been determined.

City officials said a formalized permit-requesting process would be set up to process similar requests in the future.