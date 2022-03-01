Port Neches Police Department responses: Feb. 14-20
Published 12:22 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 14-20:
Feb. 14
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 800 block of Port Neches Avenue.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 500 block of Gist.
- An assault in the 300 block of Landry.
Feb. 15
- No reports.
Feb. 16
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Montgomery.
Feb.1 7
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.
- Officer investigated a report of a stored or abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of Oak.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Merriman.
Feb. 18
- No reports.
Feb. 19
- No reports.
Feb. 20
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20:
- No arrests