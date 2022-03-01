Port Neches Police Department responses: Feb. 14-20

Published 12:22 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 14-20:

Feb. 14

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 800 block of Port Neches Avenue.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 500 block of Gist.
  • An assault in the 300 block of Landry.

Feb. 15

  • No reports.

Feb. 16

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Montgomery.

Feb.1 7

  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.
  • Officer investigated a report of a stored or abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of Oak.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Merriman.

Feb. 18

  • No reports.

Feb. 19

  • No reports.

Feb. 20

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20:

  • No arrests

